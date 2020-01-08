 
  • Top stories of 2019: No. 10 Performing arts center proposed
  • Marijuana may be legal in Illinois, but that gets no consideration here
  • Complaint: Jealous rage at the heart of Wind Lake murder
         The City of Burlington will have a primary election for the third consecutive year after three challengers along with an incumbent filed for candidacy in the 1st Aldermanic District. However, Mayor Jeannie Hefty and three incumbent aldermen will run unopposed, according to City Clerk Diahnn Halbach. The annual candidate […]

    January 8, 2020 / no comments

    The City of Burlington moved one step closer to exploring a multi-use Performing Arts Center on Dec. 3 when a divided Common Council awarded a $10,000 grant for an economic feasibility study. The grant covers 50 percent of the feasibility study with the Burlington Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. required to […]

    January 4, 2020 / no comments

    By Chris Bennett Correspondent There was a time in Wisconsin history, in the recent past, when families broke the law over butter. Normally law-abiding citizens sneaked over the Wisconsin-Illinois state line for years to buy yellow oleo. The product could only be sold in its normal white color in Wisconsin, […]

    January 3, 2020 / no comments

          2019 in the Burlington area was a year of great change featuring the end of the volunteer Burlington Rescue Squad and the start of construction for a new middle school. It was also a year of great scandal with two public officials embroiled in criminal proceedings regarding sex charges. […]

    January 2, 2020 / no comments

    Racine County prosecutors allege Chad Bickler, 42, was shot to death Thursday in Wind Lake when his accused murderer Troy Hoffman exploded in a violent, pistol-shooting rage sparked by jealousy over a woman. Hoffman, 40, of New Berlin, was formally charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous […]

    December 30, 2019 / no comments

 

     The City of Burlington will have a primary election for the third consecutive...

 

The City of Burlington moved one step closer to exploring a multi-use Performing...

 

      2019 in the Burlington area was a year of great change featuring the end...

 
 

Troy Hoffman Racine County prosecutors allege Chad Bickler, 42, was shot to death...

 

Troy J. Hoffman, 40, is suspected in the fatal shooting of another man, also 40,...

 

Troy J. Hoffman, 40, is suspected in the fatal shooting of another man, also 40,...

 
 

Multiple people were injured Thursday afternoon in a two vehicle crash that occurred...

 

Warrant has been issued for arrest of Indiana man An Indiana man who has been incarcerated...

 

Riley Kuhlmey reaches for a chocolate chip cookie at Union Grove Lumber and True...

 
 
 

Luke Peterson grapples with a Burlington wrestler at 106 pounds during a Dec. 19 Southern Lakes Conference meeting in Union Grove (Mike Ramczyk/Southern Lakes Newspapers). By...

 

By Chris Bennett Correspondent Hayden Halter and Lucas Johnson each won their weight class and led the Waterford Union High...

Cody Welker receives an arm raise from a referee after the 152 pound match against Grove's Jon Sackman on Dec. 19 (Mike...

 

      Shirley J. (nee Duerr) Henkel, 88, joined the Eternal Choir on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Shirley was the beloved wife of William E. Henkel; the loving mother of the late Gail Newton, Lori (Russ) Newton-Anderson, Rex (Connie) Newton, Lance (Laura) Newton, Lisa (Jimmy) Muetzelburg, Kathy (Scott) Saltzmann and Jane […]

/ Obituaries / 0 comments

 
 

        Austin J. “A.J.” Roth, 32, of Waterford, joined his family and friends in heaven on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. A.J. is the beloved son of Tim and Chris Roth; loving grandson of Robert and Barbara Riedel and the late Vernon and the late Mary Roth; and the dear […]

/ Obituaries / 0 comments

 
 

     The City of Burlington will have a primary election for the third consecutive year after three challengers along with an incumbent filed for candidacy in the 1st Aldermanic District. However, Mayor Jeannie Hefty and three incumbent aldermen will run unopposed, according to City Clerk Diahnn Halbach. The annual candidate […]

/ Burlington / 0 comments

 
 

      Richard “Dick” C. Joyce, 89, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at home after a short journey with Aurora Hospice Care. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Dick was born in Huron on Dec. 17, 1930 to James and […]

/ Obituaries / 0 comments

 
 

      Marlene Jeanette Faivre, 96, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Dec. 27, 2019 at the Gardens at Ridgestone in Elkhorn. Marlene was born to Clifford and Doris (Powell) Huntley on July 8, 1923 on the family farm near LaValle. She grew up on that farm […]

/ Obituaries / 0 comments

 
 

      Robert “Bob” A. Petersen, 74, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly while at work on Dec. 7, 2019. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Bob’s life will take place on Jan. 18, 2020 at Integrity Celebrations Center at 2789 Browns Lake Dr. in […]

/ Obituaries / 0 comments

 
 

      Mary Jean McCourt, 88, of Burlington, died on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Mary was born on Jan. 20, 1931 in Burlington to E.J. “Abe” and Evelyn (Malcom) Alby. Her siblings included Malcom Alby, Richard Alby and Patricia (Alby) Wisdom. The entire family was active in athletics and school activities. […]

/ Obituaries / 0 comments

 
 

      Lawrence “Larry” G. Anderson, 72, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019 in Wood Dale, Ill. He was born on Feb. 26, 1947 in Chicago to Lawrence P. and Charlotte Anderson, where he lived prior to moving to Wood Dale. Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, […]

/ Obituaries / 0 comments

 
 

The City of Burlington moved one step closer to exploring a multi-use Performing Arts Center on Dec. 3 when a divided Common Council awarded a $10,000 grant for an economic feasibility study. The grant covers 50 percent of the feasibility study with the Burlington Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. required to […]

/ Burlington / 0 comments

 
 

By Chris Bennett Correspondent There was a time in Wisconsin history, in the recent past, when families broke the law over butter. Normally law-abiding citizens sneaked over the Wisconsin-Illinois state line for years to buy yellow oleo. The product could only be sold in its normal white color in Wisconsin, […]

/ News / 0 comments

 
 
