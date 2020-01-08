SHIRLEY J. HENKEL Shirley J. (nee Duerr) Henkel, 88, joined the Eternal Choir on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Shirley was the beloved wife of William E. Henkel; the loving mother of the late Gail Newton, Lori (Russ) Newton-Anderson, Rex (Connie) Newton, Lance (Laura) Newton, Lisa (Jimmy) Muetzelburg, Kathy (Scott) Saltzmann and Jane […] January 10, 2020 / Obituaries

AUSTIN J. ROTH Austin J. “A.J.” Roth, 32, of Waterford, joined his family and friends in heaven on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. A.J. is the beloved son of Tim and Chris Roth; loving grandson of Robert and Barbara Riedel and the late Vernon and the late Mary Roth; and the dear […] January 9, 2020 / Obituaries

In this week’s Standard Press… The City of Burlington will have a primary election for the third consecutive year after three challengers along with an incumbent filed for candidacy in the 1st Aldermanic District. However, Mayor Jeannie Hefty and three incumbent aldermen will run unopposed, according to City Clerk Diahnn Halbach. The annual candidate […] January 8, 2020 / Burlington

RICHARD. C. JOYCE Richard “Dick” C. Joyce, 89, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at home after a short journey with Aurora Hospice Care. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Dick was born in Huron on Dec. 17, 1930 to James and […] January 7, 2020 / Obituaries

MARLENE JEANETTE FAIVRE Marlene Jeanette Faivre, 96, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Dec. 27, 2019 at the Gardens at Ridgestone in Elkhorn. Marlene was born to Clifford and Doris (Powell) Huntley on July 8, 1923 on the family farm near LaValle. She grew up on that farm […] January 7, 2020 / Obituaries

ROBERT A. PETERSEN Robert “Bob” A. Petersen, 74, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly while at work on Dec. 7, 2019. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Bob’s life will take place on Jan. 18, 2020 at Integrity Celebrations Center at 2789 Browns Lake Dr. in […] January 7, 2020 / Obituaries

MARY JEAN McCOURT Mary Jean McCourt, 88, of Burlington, died on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Mary was born on Jan. 20, 1931 in Burlington to E.J. “Abe” and Evelyn (Malcom) Alby. Her siblings included Malcom Alby, Richard Alby and Patricia (Alby) Wisdom. The entire family was active in athletics and school activities. […] January 6, 2020 / Obituaries

LAWRENCE G. ANDERSON Lawrence “Larry” G. Anderson, 72, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019 in Wood Dale, Ill. He was born on Feb. 26, 1947 in Chicago to Lawrence P. and Charlotte Anderson, where he lived prior to moving to Wood Dale. Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, […] January 6, 2020 / Obituaries

Top stories of 2019: No. 10 Performing arts center proposed The City of Burlington moved one step closer to exploring a multi-use Performing Arts Center on Dec. 3 when a divided Common Council awarded a $10,000 grant for an economic feasibility study. The grant covers 50 percent of the feasibility study with the Burlington Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. required to […] January 4, 2020 / Burlington