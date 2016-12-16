A 53-year-old Town of Yorkville woman died Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle near hear home on Highway 20, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The county’s emergency communications center received multiple 911 calls shortly before 6 p.m. regarding a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 20 at 53rd Avenue in the Town of Yorkville. Deputies responding to the scene immediately began attempts to save the woman’s life and stood down once members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire and Rescue Department arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. Despite their attempts, the woman died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The driver and occupants of the vehicle that struck the woman remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. The Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team was called to assist in that investigation.

Highway 20 was closed for about three hours while the fatal crash was investigated, according to the sheriff’s office.

