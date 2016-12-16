By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

Demons fans will have to wait until next week to catch any basketball, wrestling or gymnastics action.

All sporting events scheduled Friday and Saturday for Burlington High School have been either postponed or cancelled.

With snow accumulations of 7- to 11-inches expected, sparking a Winter Storm Warning by the National Weather Service, area schools have cancelled or postponed sports and activities for Friday and Saturday.

The Winter Storm Warning, in effect from 2 p.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Saturday, will bring the heaviest snow Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service states.

“Expect the heaviest snow late this afternoon into the evening,” the weather statement reports. “Another round of heavier snow is expected from mid Saturday morning into Saturday evening.”

The National Weather Service states that along with snow accumulations, gusty northwest winds Saturday can cause blowing and drifting snow.

“Significant reductions in visibility are expected at times,” the Weather Service states.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has advised against travel for motorists.

“Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous,” the report states. “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlights, food and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.”

Following the snowfall, the National Weather Service has forecasted an “arctic cold front” later in the weekend, when wind chill factors expect to drop to 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

“A wind chill advisory will be needed for these periods,” the National Weather Service states.

– Staff Writer Jason Arndt contributed to this report.

The following sporting events are cancelled or postponed:

Friday, Dec. 16

Boys basketball

Westosha Central vs. Burlington, postponed, date TBA

Girls basketball

Burlington vs. Westosha Central at Prairie School, RLOA Holiday Showcase

Saturday, Dec. 17

WRESTLING: Burlington wrestling, Marty Loy Classic at Fond du Lac

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Burlington at Racine Prairie Holiday Showcase

SWIMMING: Burlington at Port Washington Invite

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments