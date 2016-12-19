Valentine John Zabielski, 82, died peacefully on Dec. 5, 2016, in Nokomis, Fla. He was born in Chicago in 1934. He spent his early years in Chicago before relocating to Kansasville in 1960s and later spent his retirement years residing in Nokomis with his wife, Ruth.

Valentine and Ruth recently celebrated 60 years of marriage Aug. 25.

He retired from Packaging Corp of America, Burlington. He was active in the community and was a member of the Kansasville Volunteer Fire Dept.

Survivors include his loving wife; sons, Valentine (Arlene), Jeffrey (Tammy), Brian (Alice); daughters, Cheryl Torres (Rafael), Wendy Hurkman (Steve); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Tillie Sheppard (Jim); nieces and nephews in California.

He was preceded in death by son, Kevin, and grandson, Jason.

Private services will be held in Nokomis. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, Fla., is serving the family. He will be laid to rest at Venice Memorial Gardens.

