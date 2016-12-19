By Jennifer Eisenbart

Editor

A survey regarding the Burlington Area School District facilities study has been delivered to area residents.

Superintendent Peter Smet said last week the company conducting the survey – School Perceptions – had contacted the Burlington Post Office and that surveys were out.

“We are surveying three major groups here,” Smet said. “We’re surveying all our employees. That survey went out last week.

“The second group we’re surveying is all parents that have children in the school district,” he added, saying those went out Monday.

“The third group is every mailbox in the district will get a printed survey.”

While there was a delay getting out the survey, Smet did say the extra time allowed the district to have disaggregated data.

“We’ll know how the staff responds to that question, how the parents respond to that question, and how did the community in general respond,” Smet said.

However, that didn’t stop Bonnie Ketterhagen – wife of School Board member Phil Ketterhagen – from raising concerns at Dec. 12’s general board meeting. With the holidays fast approaching, Ketterhagen was concerned citizens wouldn’t have time to voice their opinions.

“The timing is very suspicious,” said Bonnie Ketterhagen.

Smet did say he would talk to the survey company and see if the deadline might be able to be extended.

Bradford retires

Long-time Burlington High School math teacher Wally Bradford’s retirement was approved Monday night.

Bradford’s wife died unexpectedly before the school year began. He said in his resignation letter that was the reason for his retirement.

Bradford had been employed in the district for 35 years.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments