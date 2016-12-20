Watch below as the Burlington High School A Cappella Choir, under the direction of teacher Penny Yanke, celebrates the Christmas season with its rendition of “Mary, Did You Know?”

This raw video was captured following the annual Holiday Concert presented by the school’s vocal music department Monday evening in the school auditorium. The concert also featured performances by the Mixed Choir, Concert Choir, Here Comes Treble Choir and Chords of Illusion Choir. See the Dec. 22 print edition of the Burlington Standard Press for more photos from the concert.



