Andrew Obregon and his public defenders cannot get along.

But, despite the reported conflict, a Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge on Friday morning rejected Obregon’s request to change attorneys.

Obregon, 33, stands accused of 28 felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide of 37-year-old Tywon Anderson in September 2015 that sparked a 22-day run from authorities.

According to public defender Carl Johnson, who represents Obregon with Kristyne Watson, the client-attorney relationship is irreparably broken.

“At this point, based on the last two conversations that we had with our client…it has been very difficult, or even impossible for us to productively interact with our client,” Johnson told Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman.

At the request of Obregon, according to his public defenders, both filed a motion to withdraw as his legal counsel.

Kerkman, however, told Obregon he does not necessarily have to agree with his attorneys.

“There is no requirement that you get along with your attorneys, or even cooperate with your attorneys,” Kerkman said. “They advocate for their clients, they do an excellent job, and I doubt you are going to find much better.”

Additionally, noting a scheduled Jan. 30 jury trial, a change in counsel would postpone an already delayed case.

“The Supreme Court tells us we are supposed to resolve felony cases within six months, this case is over 400 days old, so we are over twice that limit now,” Kerkman said.

Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Michael Graveley agreed, adding any further changes could disrupt the flow of the case.

“We oppose anything that would compromise the trial date,” said Graveley said.

Obregon’s alleged 22-day string of crimes, according to the criminal complaint, started when Anderson’s sister reported him missing on Sept. 21.

Five days later, authorities discovered Anderson’s remains in a cornfield on the 14400 block of Highway A in the Town of Paris.

In the ensuing days, Obregon allegedly burglarized two convenience stores and committed multiple vehicle thefts in Kenosha and Racine counties, the complaint states.

His run ended Oct. 13, when he allegedly beat a Brighton woman and stole her car, leading authorities on a chase through two states that ended when Obregon was brought down by a Zion, Ill., police dog.

Obregon faces first-degree attempted intentional homicide and kidnapping for his alleged role in the beating.

If convicted on all charges, Obregon would face a maximum of life imprisonment plus 439 years.

Kerkman reiterated to Obregon that both of his public defenders are some of the most reliable in Kenosha County.

“Mr. Obregon, you have two of the best attorneys in the county,” Kerkman said. “Mr. Johnson manages the Kenosha office, both of your attorneys always show up for court. Are well prepared and make great arguments.”

Obregon is due in court for a Jan. 26 jury status hearing, where officials expect to review a new batch of about 200 prospective jurors, who were sent questionnaires related to their thoughts on pre-trial publicity.

The questionnaires had been sent in light of concerns made by Obregon’s public defenders, who stated local media coverage of his alleged 22-day string of crimes were “inflammatory.”

Court officials expect Obregon’s jury trial to begin Jan. 30.

