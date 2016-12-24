A Kansasville man is accused of nearly overdosing on narcotics while he left his children in the car Sunday.

Joshua Koerber, 38, was charged with resisting an officer and two counts of child neglect – all Class A misdemeanors – Monday in Racine County Circuit Court. He was also charged with battery of a law enforcement officer.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 28 at 8:30 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Herman Street at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a possible overdose. When police arrived, they allegedly found Koerber with “pinpoint” pupils and apparently under the influence of a narcotic.

As police began to gather his information, Koerber allegedly became verbally aggressive and resistive, telling the police, “Don’t you put your hands on me, (expletive)!”

He then allegedly started pushing and shoving officers. A Taser was used, to no effect, and one officer was allegedly struck in the jaw by an elbow from Koerber.

Koerber also allegedly tried biting one of the officers. Two additional officers were needed to gain control of Koerber and place him in handcuffs.

Koerber was warned to cooperate or he would be Tased again, at which point he said, “If you Tase me again, I’ll kick your (expletive expletive)!”

Police allegedly found a syringe next to Koerber, who admitted to taking Oxycodone but offering a different account to his attorney when questioned about the syringe.

While all this was happening, Koerber’s two children, ages 10 and 14 months, were inside his truck. They were left unattended and the outside temperature was less than 10 degrees with a sub-zero wind chill.

A witness told police Koerber came to the residence to return tools, and seemed impaired when he got there. After using the bathroom, Koerber’s level of impairment was “different.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments