Eugene W. Rummel, 92, Burlington, died Dec. 14, 2016, at his residence. He was born Sept. 15, 1924, in Wind Lake, to the late Louis and Gretchen (Lange) Rummell. His early life was spent on the family farm in Wind Lake. He attended Rochester Ag School.

On June 28, 1947, he married the late Virginia Enright. Following marriage they resided in Rochester, then in 1952 moved to Burlington. She preceded him in death July 28, 2003. He had worked as a salesman for Sears Roebuck and Company for many years. He was a member of the Burlington United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Cindy (John) Squire; grandchildren, Andrew Squire and Matthew (fiancée Alex Kessler) Squire; other relatives and friends.

He was further preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and Arthur; sister, Ruth Cole; in-laws, Laverne Enright, Curtis Cole, Lawrence Enright, Don Miller, Verena Schaeffer, Alene Miller, Verna Rummel and Mary Rummel.

Private burial was held at Burlington Cemetery. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, served the family.

The family has suggested memorials be made to either the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

