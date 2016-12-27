Joseph Vincent ‘Bumper’ Hunley, 94, Antioch, Ill., died Dec. 25, 2016, at his home. He was born June 13, 1922, in Cheyenne, Wyo., to the late Jesse N. and Gretchen (McCall) Hunley.

On Jan. 14, 1951, he married Valerie McElroy in Mountain Lakes, N.J., and she preceded him in death on Aug. 30, 2004.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II in the European Theatre under General Patton. He also served stateside during the Korean War performing USO shows. He graduated Goodman Theatre in Chicago with a Master’s Degree in directing. He and his wife were founders of PM&L Theatre in Antioch where he directed and performed in many plays. He was also a professional actor who appeared in many commercials and was a director at the Woodstock Opera House.

He and his wife also raised registered Shetland ponies for over 20 years. He was an active member of the Lions Club of Antioch and a past president.

Survivors include his children, Dr. Heather (Dr. Kenneth) Curtis, Shullsburg, Pamela (Vince) Engler, Bristol, Robin (Kenneth) Kasuboski, Burlington, Robert (Joan) Hunley, Apache Junction, Ariz.; grandchildren, Dr. Vanessa Curtis (Dr. Andy Petersen), Dr. Janelle (Eric) Eckdhal, Dr. Valerie (Dr. Joshua) Cross, Bridget (Keith) Berger, Brittany Engler, Heidi (Joe) Patla, Stephanie (Kenny) Regnier, Stacey Hunt, and Brian Hunt; eight great-grandchildren.

He was further preceded in death by his twin brother, Jesse, and sister, Betty Lou.

Funeral services with military honors are Thursday, Dec. 29, at 6:30 p.m., at Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. Antioch, Ill. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago, at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 30. Visitation is from 3 p.m., until the start of the service Thursday evening at the funeral home. For additional information, call (847) 395-4000.

