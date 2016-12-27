A man was shot shortly after midnight Tuesday in Union Grove and taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert.

According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to an apartment on West Street at 12:05 a.m. for a rescue call. A man had reportedly been shot in the stomach by a female.

There are no updates available on the man or about the shooting, but the press release said all parties are cooperating with the investigation.

Please check back for updates as they become available.

