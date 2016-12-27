Peter M. Maurice, 65, Yorkville, died suddenly but peacefully at his home on Dec. 23, 2016. He was born Dec. 2, 1951, to the late Alvin and Rose (O’Neill) Maurice and was the second youngest of seven children.

He grew up on his family’s farm and attended school in Union Grove, graduating in 1970. He played football and baseball. Following high school, he received a degree in accounting. Pete worked as an independent sales representative selling machine tools to companies throughout the midwest. He was committed to his clients and always went the extra mile to ensure their needs were met.

On June 26, 1974, he married Peggy (Whisler). Together they had three children, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Pete’s faith in God was ever apparent and he lived his faith. He helped so many people and truly touched their lives. He was genuine and selfless. He was an active member of St. Robert Bellarmine parish and the Union Grove Kiwanis Club. Pete was an avid Packer, Badger and Brewer fan and enjoyed attending games with friends and family. Above all, he was an extremely devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He always put his family first, many times at his own sacrifice. His legacy in death lives on in the lessons he taught in life.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years; children, Katherine (Jason) Peterson, Daniel (Katie) Maurice and Rebecca (Mike) DeGarmo; grandchildren, Kara, Cade, Audrey, Nolan, Cole, Charlotte, Reese, Carter, Emme and Avery; great-grandchildren, Noelle and Lincoln; siblings, Judy Aimone, Bill (Boni) Maurice, Carol (Dennis Schweitzer) Maurice, Patty (Jim) Stannis; brother-in-law, Dennis Poisl; sisters-in-law, Mary (Bob) Katterhagen and Lori (Mark) Quinn; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was further preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Poisl and Jean (Pat) Keeler; brother-in-law, Terry Aimone; nieces, Suzette Maurice and Katie Rose Stannis.

Visitation is Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 2-5:30 p.m., at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Private interment will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Dover. Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove, is serving the family.

The family would like to thank the Racine County Sheriff’s Department, the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department, Dr. Lisa Simonds, Dr. Brigg Barsness and Fr. Russ Arnett for their compassionate care in Pete’s final hour.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

