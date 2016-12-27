David Charles Gill Sr., 69, Burlington, died unexpectedly Dec. 24, 2016, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of the Burlington area. He was born at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and attended Rochester Grade School and Burlington High School.

He was one of three children born to the late Roy and Betty (Green) Gill, the beloved husband of Margaret (Johnson) Gill for 48 years and caring son-in-law to the late Alrik and Harriett Johnson.

To know Dave was to know three things – he had unwavering devotion to family, work and living life to the fullest. As the world’s best father, ‘Senior’ will forever be remembered by his beloved children and their spouses, David Jr. and Stephanie, Brian and Leanne, Kevin and Jamie. As the always happy and smiling grandpa, he will be missed by his cherished grandchildren, Nathan, Derek, Megan, Mason, Alison, Katlynn, Autumn, Evan, Stella and Sylvie. He will be missed by his big brother, Gordon ‘Gordy’ Gill and sister, Arlene Gill, along with countless in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends who were blessed to know Dave.

Dave loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports and he and Margaret would often make multiple events in the same day. He enjoyed coaching the Burlington Little League and Babe Ruth baseball programs. He was a diehard Green Bay Packer fan, and enjoyed auto racing, muscle cars, boating on Browns Lake and taking the family on vacations to Wisconsin Dells and other areas of the Midwest. Later in life, Dave and Margaret enjoyed time together on vacations in Las Vegas.

He was one of the hardest working and selfless persons you could meet. He spent his entire career in the plastic injection molding industry as a maintenance manager, first with Trim Mold for 17 years, then at ES Plastics for the last 39 years. His analytical skill and knowledge of machinery made him a wizard at repairing broken production equipment. For the last two decades, Dave also made valuable contributions at Bassett Racing Wheel, assisting his sons by fixing CNC lathes and production equipment. The same went for at home and family members who needed a helping hand. Dave was the go-to person to call and he never said no. Whether it was an electronic toy, automobile, water softener, lawn equipment – if Dave couldn’t fix it, it likely couldn’t be fixed.

A visitation will be held at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, 625 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, Thursday, Dec. 29, from 4-8 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 30, a Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be divided amongst David’s favorite charities would be appreciated.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

