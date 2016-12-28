John A. ‘Jack’ Armstrong, 79, died Dec. 27, 2016, at Pleasant View Lutheran Home, Ottawa, Ill., with his loving family at his side.

He was born to the late John and Susan (Perhach) Armstrong in Streator on Jan. 4, 1936. He married Shirley McCormick on April 27, 1957, at St. Columba Catholic Church by the late Rev. Msgr. F.A. Cleary.

He attended St. Francis grade school and graduated from Marquette High School in 1954. He served two years in the U.S. Army from August 1958 to August 1960 stationed in Baumholder, Germany with the Big Red One First Division. Shirley resided with him while he was stationed in Germany.

Jack was employed for more than 40 years with Pilkington, NSG, formally Libbey Owens Ford Glass as shipping supervisor. He also farmed part time in Rutland Township.

He Jack was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, known as Grandpa Jack by many and always gave more than he took. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and going to their activities. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

After retirement, he enjoyed spending the winter months in Sarasota, Fla., and traveling with Shirley. He took pride in his yard and enjoyed spending time working on it. An extremely handy man, Jack was always happy to give his children a helping hand with home improvements and other projects.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Moose Lodge, American Legion and Oglesby Elks, and a former member of the Lions Club and Salvation Army, where he served a term as board president.

Survivors include his loving wife; children, Mark (Cindy), Marseilles, Joan (Tom) Bretag, Ottawa, Craig (JoAnn), Burlington; grandchildren, Christopher (Stephanie) Armstrong, Muskego, Taylar (Tyler) Goff, Waterford, Abby Bretag, Ottawa; Molly Bretag, Chicago, Alex Bretag, Ottawa, Kenneth Armstrong, Marseilles, Chandlar Armstrong, Marseilles; great-grandchildren, Emily Armstrong and Deklan Goff of Wisconsin; his brother Don (Linda) Armstrong, Belair, Fla., sister-in-law, Margaret (the late David) Armstrong, Ottawa, nieces and nephews.

He was further preceded in death by his brother, David.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Armstrong, Kenneth Armstrong, Chandlar Armstrong, Tyler Goff, David (DJ) Armstrong and Kevin McCormick. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Pleasant View Lutheran Home or donor’s choice.

Funeral service is Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m., at St. Columba Church officiated by Father David Kipfer. Visitation is 4-7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, at Ottawa Funeral Home, 1111 LaSalle St., preceded with prayers by the Knights of Columbus at 3:45 p.m. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery with military honors.

Well-wishers can visit www.ottawafuneralhome.com.

