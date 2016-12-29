Evelyn Dorothy Hunt, 88, died unexpectedly Dec. 19, 2016, at St. Luke’s Medical Center. She was born July 3, 1928, to the late Fredrick and Maude Bissett. She went to Waterford High School. A few years later on Aug. 18, 1951, she married the love of her life Reginald Hunt and they raised five children.

Evelyn was a caregiver and made a wonderful home for her children and husband. Reginald and Evelyn had a vegetable farm in Norway. She helped take care of everything including the farm, cooking, cleaning, and making or fixing whatever her children needed. She always had a green thumb, loved to garden and even had a greenhouse. Her favorite flowers were violets.

Survivors include her children, Denise (Brian) Dahlman, Ron (Cindy) Hunt, David (Becky) Hunt, Cheryl Przybylka, Debra Schneider; grandchildren, Heather (Josh) Jones, Brittany Dahlman, Angelica (Justin Morsbach) Dahlman, Nathan (Jessie Kirchoff) Hunt, Matthew (Carrie) Hunt, Nicholas (Jacquie) Hunt, Andrew (Jessie) Hunt, Jessica Hunt, Thomas Hunt; great-grandchildren, Theodore Jones, Kayla Hunt, Taylor Hunt, Leland Hunt, Brinley Hunt, Aubrie Helm, Karter Helm, Westin Helm; and her brother, Michael Bissett.

She was further preceded in death by her siblings, Willy, Winnie, Bernie, and Marge; and her granddaughter Emily.

A celebration of Evelyn’s life is Thursday, Dec. 29, at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake. Visitation is from 4-5:45 p.m., and there will be a 6 p.m., memorial service. Evelyn will be laid to rest Friday, Dec. 30, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Raymond. Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family are appreciated.

Well-wishers can visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

