Ashley and Brian Bzdawska (from left) are Mary and Joseph in the first service of Christmas in the Barn Dec. 24 on the Squire Farm. Ashley is holding her son, Dax, the fourth generation of participants in the barn service. There were three fourth-generation babies during the event, which drew hundreds to the re-enactment of the birth of Jesus Christ.

