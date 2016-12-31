By Jennifer Eisenbart

Editor

ChocolateFest is a springtime mainstay in the City of Burlington.

This year, the city has a variation on the theme – three months early.

Hot ChocolateFest is set for Feb. 10 to 12, and will feature everything from pond hockey to a 5K run/walk to all kinds of outdoor events in between.

The event, sponsored by the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, came about through a tourism assessment done in the spring of this year.

“One of the things that was discussed and came out of that was an interest in a winter event,” said Chamber Executive Director Jan Ludtke.

Ludtke said the chamber started a committee in June of this year and started pulling together the event.

The event offers a variety of different events, most to be held on Echo Lake. There will be a pond hockey tournament, as well as broom ball. The 5K run/walk will be held Sunday, Feb. 12, starting at 9 a.m. To register online, go to hotchocolatefest.5k.run.

“Overall, it will be a very full weekend,” Ludtke said.

There will be four different rinks on Echo Lake – two for pond hockey, one for broomball and one for open skating. Broomball is similar to hockey, but played without skates and with a stick that resembles a broom.

There will also be a chili contest and a snowman contest, plus campfire story telling with the City of Burlington Fire Department, photo ops with Roscoe from the Milwaukee Admirals and “pickup” broomball games.

“Chocolate has always kind of been our claim to fame,” Ludtke said. “It’s a fabulous opportunity to expand it more year-round.”

For more information, contact the chamber at (262) 763-6044.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments