A woman who the Racine County Sheriff’s Department initially said Tuesday would be charged with attempted murder is instead facing lesser charges after allegedly shooting her husband during a domestic dispute at their residence in Union Grove.

Phyllis Vernice Madeja, 41, was charged in Racine County Circuit Court Wednesday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and first-degree reckless injury – both felonies.

Probably cause was found at Wednesday’s initial court appearance, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4 at 8:30 a.m. A bond of $15,000 was also set.

Her husband, Konrad Madeja, was found unresponsive and taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He is expected to recover, according to a news release issued by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene for a report of a man being shot by a female shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

The criminal complaint states that sheriff’s deputies arrived to find Madeja holding the door open, and saying her husband had been shot. She allegedly answered “yes” when deputies asked if she had shot him.

According to two witnesses who were watching Netflix in another room, Konrad Madeja came in the room “telling jokes and fooling around.” The witness said that he could tell the husband was drunk, and talking very loud.

Phyllis Madeja woke up, and allegedly came into her son’s room to tell her husband to leave the two boys alone. The two left and went into the room across the hall and began arguing. The son came over to ask them to be quiet, when the witness said he saw Konrad shove Phyllis and then Phyllis shove him back, according to the complaint.

After the argument continued with more pushing, Phyllis Madeja allegedly told her son to pack a bag because they were going to a hotel for the night. The witness said that as Phyllis Madeja tried to walk away, Konrad Madeja punched her in the face.

Phyllis Madeja then allegedly grabbed two guns and, as her husband reached for her, the gun went off, according to the complaint.

Phyllis Madeja was taken to Wheaton Franciscan All Saints in Racine for treatment of her own minor injuries. While there, the deputy said he overheard her say that she shot her husband with a .38, and that “I know I should not have shot my husband. I feel bad about that.”

