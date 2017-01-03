Lydia H. Hintz, 93, Burlington, died Dec. 31, 2016, at Pine Brook Pointe in Burlington. She was born Aug. 24, 1923, in Milwaukee, to the late Rudalf and Hilda (Mincer) Makus. She spent her early life in Milwaukee and Fond du Lac where she graduated from high school.

On May 23, 1942, in Fond du Lac, she married Glenn Hintz. Following marriage they lived in Fond du Lac for two years before moving to Burlington where they raised their sons. He preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 1993.

She was a member of Cross Lutheran Church where she served in various areas. She was part of the Altar Guild, taught Sunday school and helped with administrative projects when needed. She also served as a Cub Scout leader, volunteered at Mt. Carmel and was a part of the reading class at Cooper School. She had been employed with Hi-Liter Graphics.

Survivors include her sons, James Hintz and Jerry (Barbara) Hintz; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Delores (Richard) Grunwald and Dorothy (Harold) Patchett; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was further preceded in death by siblings, Albert Makus and Elsie Zold.

Services were Jan. 4, at Cross Lutheran Church with the Rev. Kristin Rice officiating. Burial was in Burlington Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to Burlington Rescue Squad or Cross Lutheran Church. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, served the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

