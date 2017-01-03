John L. Uebele, 69, Pewaukee, died Dec. 30, 2016. He was born in Milwaukee, the second oldest of five siblings to the late Myron A. Uebele (died 2009), and Rosemary L. (Alleman) Uebele (died 1964). The family moved to Grandma Alleman’s Farm in Waterford.

The children attended St. Thomas Catholic School and Waterford High School. John graduated from UW-Stout in 1968 and married his first love Karen McComish in Aug 1969. She preceded him in death in February of 1972 after only three years together.

He left Fennimore and accepted a teaching job at WCTC. He devoted his life to teaching auto body, auto mechanics and welding for 43 years.

In February of 2009 he became reacquainted with a former welding student E. Linda Chavez. They married in November of 2013. As a loving and devoted wife, Linda brought many new adventures in travel and seeing a different side of family and life.

John became a Certified Weld Inspector and Educator (CWI CWE) for the state of Wisconsin. He visited many industries through his welder certification and welder procedures. Some of his projects were WE Power Plant, Miller Park, and Zoo Interchange. He qualified Iron Workers Local 8, Steam and Pipe Fitters.

He also loved working with the students from Slinger High School. He was honored to be called and usually dropped what he was doing to write a procedure, or inspect a job with critical deadlines and test new welders.

His wife called him a fireman. He planned his day by how many (fire) calls he received. He never had a schedule, just jumped when called. He loved being needed. He also loved fixing things. He often found good deals on lost causes of machinery, forklifts, tractors and mowers. He could fix anything. He could make an engine hum and purr after sitting in a field all winter. He could see the diamond in the rough, by reuse, repurpose and recycle anything.

He spent all his free time collecting, fixing and teaching. He attended Jefferson Swap Meets, and Iola annually. Although he had no children of his own, he became very close with many students and friends. He valued their hard work and they touched his heart, among them: Vince S, John The Greek, Chewy, Gil Stevie, Dave A, Herb, Jeff, Brew Boys, Larry, Joe, Mike, Jim, Mark, Ricky Tarkis, Lenny, Scott, Levi, Ronald, Pedro, Pablo, and many, many more,

Survivors also included his loving wife; siblings, James (Helen) Uebele, Margaret (Henry) Posbrig, Lawrence, Allen, and David (Kathy); nieces and nephews, Chad (Jana) Uebele, Erin (Kevin) Switalski, Lindsey (Joseph) Moser, Daniel and James (Stephanie) Posbrig; and sister-in-law, Joyce McCormish.

Funeral services are Jan. 4, with a funeral procession leaving the funeral home at 9:30 a.m., to Crossroads Church, N27W26541 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, where the funeral service begins at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Steve Brinkman presided. Graveside services followed at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha. Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Waukesha, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.randledablefuneralhome.com.

