Charles J. Brook, 91, Burlington, died Dec. 30, 2016, at Geneva Lake Manor. He was born Nov. 10, 1925, in Burlington, to the late Alfred and Dora (nee Hegeman) Brook. He was a lifetime resident of the Burlington area where he attended St. Charles School. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War.

On Nov. 28, 1959, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons, he married Phyllis F. Heck. He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

He was employed by the Racine County Highway Department and was also a self-employed truck driver. After he retired he worked for JW Peters in the scale house. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, puzzles and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years; daughter, Elaine (Tony) Vos; son-in-law, Ernest Grulich Jr.; grandchildren, Amanda (Josh) Schuster, Lindsay (Chad) Held, Justin (Keena) Vos, Ryan (Brittany) Vos, Matthew (Jillian) Grulich; great-grandsons, Finley Held and Cole Schuster; his brother, Joe (Irene) Brook, Great Falls, Mont.; and sister-in-law, Catherine Brook.

He was further preceded in death by his daughter, Carol Grulich, and brothers, Herbert and Roman Brook.

A special thank you to Dr. Randall Schmidt and the staff at Geneva Lake Manor for all their care and compassion.

The family has designated St. Charles Catholic Church for memorial contributions.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 5, at St. Charles Catholic Church at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private. Visitation for family and friends is Jan. 5, at church from 4:30-6:15 p.m. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

