Lawrence A. Yanny, 94, Lyons, died peacefully on Jan. 1, 2017, at Holton Manor in Elkhorn. He was born in Genoa City on June 11, 1922, to the late Andrew and Mildred (Drom) Yanny. He spent his early life near Pell Lake.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. After returning home he worked as a manager in the Lyons Feed Mill and then as a truck driver for Quality Carriers where he had retired. He served his Town of Lyons community as a former Fire Chief, a former 4-H leader, a current American Legion Post Member and a proud member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.

Survivors include his children, Rose Ann (Ralph) Mahnke, Wisconsin Rapids, Lorry (Lorrie) Yanny, Lyons, Kathleen (David) Paepke, Eagle, and Thomas Middleton, Burlington; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

He was further preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette; daughter-in-Law, Kathy Middleton; brother, Elwin, and sister, Shirley.

Visitation is Friday, Jan. 6, from 9-10:45 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1540 Mill Street, Lyons, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Burial with full military honors will take place in the church cemetery following Mass. Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, is serving the family.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, the family suggests memorials to St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish.

Well-wishers can visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

