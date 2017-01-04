Betty Marie Grubb, 76, Burlington, died peacefully Dec. 13, 2016, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 6, 1940, in Hillsboro, Ill., to the late Lester and Alice Davis.

She spent her childhood in Southern Illinois, later moving to Southeastern Wisconsin in her early twenties. She then met and married Clayton Willard Grubb on Oct. 28, 1962, in Salem. They built their lives together in Burlington where they raised their two daughters.

They were active members of Lyons United Methodist Church. They later moved to Spencer for a few years where she was a member of Spencer United Methodist Church, later returning to Burlington.

Most of Betty’s life, she was a dedicated waitress, but later retired from Nestle Corp. in Burlington. She truly enjoyed cooking, catering, and baking and was known for her delicious apple pies.

She will be deeply missed by her family, Susan (Melvin) Kramer and Rebecca (Gregory) Horsfall, all of Burlington; grandsons, Michael Kayser, Milwaukee, and Zachary Horsfall, Burlington; sisters-in-law, Nancy Davis and Gerry Grubb; nieces and nephews.

She was further preceded in death by her husband in 1999, and her brother, William Davis.

A service celebrating Betty’s life was Dec. 19, at Waterford United Methodist Church. A burial service was held Dec. 20, at Hudson Cemetery, Lyons.

A very heartfelt thank you goes out to all the family and friends for their love and continued support.

Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford, served the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

