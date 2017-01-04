William Michael ‘Mike’ Wiskes, 58, Burlington, died unexpectedly on Jan. 1, 2017.

He was born in Illinois on Sept. 2, 1958, to Louis W. and M. Elizabeth ‘Betty’ (Horvath) Wiskes. He spent his early years in Bohners Lake, graduating from St. Mary High School before going to UW–Stevens Point.

Many knew Mike through the Burlington City (retired 2009) and Town police departments. He was also involved in many public and private activities and volunteered with various groups. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He loved the Bohners Lake area where he raised his children, Jeff, Jessica, Jenna, Justin and grandson, Tanner. Mike is also survived by his mother, Betty Wiskes; siblings, Andy, Steve and Terry, along with nephews, one niece, and great nephews and nieces and the mother of his children, Terry Wiskes.

He was preceded in death by his father.

In honor of Mike’s wishes, there will not be a visitation or funeral service. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, served the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

