Rosemary Busch, 94, Burlington, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2017, at Waterford Senior Living.

She was born Jan. 5, 1922, in Burlington, to the late Harry and Dora (Richter) Lois. She was a lifelong resident of Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School.

On May 29, 1943, she married Robert W. ‘Bob’ Busch. Following marriage they made their home in Burlington where they raised their family. After 70 years of marriage, Bob preceded her in death on July 20, 2013.

Rosemary was a housewife and her love of cooking brought her to being an independent caterer. She was a member of St. Charles Church and loved sewing and quilting. She was a big fan of playing cards and particularly enjoyed sheepshead, euchre and bridge. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Kenneth (Maureen) Busch, Muskego, Dennis ‘Shrub’ (Alice) Busch, Burlington, Colleen (Thomas) Zickert, Green Bay, Dean (Diane) Busch, Stuart, Fla., and Doreen (Thomas) Wiemer, Burlington; grandchildren, Kelli (Steven Weigl) Busch, John (Melissa) Busch, Jennifer Busch, Julie Busch, Jeff Busch, Chris (Brannon) Guyette, Amy Zickert, William Busch and Bradley Wiemer; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Aubrey, Adam Guyette; sister-in-law, Ruth Busch; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was further preceded in death by her sister, Betty; brother, Arthur; and great-grandson, Weston.

The family would like to thank Fr. Jim Volkert and the staff at Waterford Senior Living and Kindred Hospice for the care, compassion and prayers.

Memorials may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church or the Arthritis Foundation, 10427 W. Lincoln Ave., Suite 1300, West Allis, WI 53227.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m., at St. Charles Catholic Church with the Rev. James Volkert officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Jan. 6, from 4-6:45 p.m. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

