By Jennifer Eisenbart

Editor

The Burlington Area School District will have at least two new School Board members come April.

Incumbents Todd Terry and William Campbell did not file papers to run by Tuesday’s deadline, leaving just one incumbent – Rosanne Hahn – seeking re-election.

Terry had served just one term on the School Board, but Campbell is a longtime member of the board.

“I’ve been there long enough,” Campbell said. “I’m getting to an age where I need to do something besides the School Board Monday night.”

Campbell has been a member of the School Board for more than 30 years.

There are three challengers for the two open seats, however, with a fair amount of experience shown by two.

Former School Board members Susan Kessler and Taylor Wishau both filed their papers Tuesday, as did Peter Turke.

Wishau issued a press release Tuesday evening, pledging fiscal responsibility, accountability and transparency.

This election for the open seats could make for an interesting spring, as BASD is continuing discussions on a potential referendum.

City and Town of Burlington

The City of Burlington will again be looking to fill an empty seat in the 1st Aldermanic District.

No one filed papers to run for the open position in the district, which will be vacated because John Ekes has chosen not to run again.

Incumbents Bob Grandi (2nd District) and Jon Schultz (3rd District) will run unopposed, while newcomer Art Gardner will be challenging Todd Bauman in the fourth district.

In the Town of Burlington, incumbent Town Chairman Ralph Rice, and incumbent board members Rich Isaacson and Tyson Fettes will be seeking re-election, with no challengers.

