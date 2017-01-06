Catholic Central girls knock off Thomas More

By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

On Tuesday night, the Demons returned to Southern Lakes Conference action in Elkhorn.

Behind 30 points from Klug, who leads the team with 21 points per game, the Demons got 48 second-half points in a crucial road victory.

Geiger added 15, and George had 13 for Burlington, which improved to 4-5 overall and 2-1 in the SLC.

Ross Ingersoll led Elkhorn with 22 points, and Alex Easterday added 20.

Burlington hosts Delavan-Darien Friday.

Catholic Central girls 47, Thomas More 35

Thanks a dominant 28-11 first half, the Lady Toppers won in Milwaukee Tuesday night in Metro Classic Conference action.

It was the first conference victory (1-5) for the Toppers, who improved to 5-6 overall under first-year coach Jerod Boyd.

Bridget Bittman paced Catholic Central with 16 points, including two triples.

The Lady Toppers knocked down 12-of-17 free throws.

Emily Swanson added nine points, and Mia Sassano had eight.

Catholic Central travels to Racine St. Cat’s Saturday night.

Thomas More boys 53, Catholic Central 46

On Tuesday night in Burlington, the Cavaliers outscored the Toppers in both halves in a Metro Classic Conference tilt.

Catholic Central dropped to 2-6 overall and 0-5 in league play.

Frank Koehnke led the Toppers with 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting and six rebounds, while Aaron Rueber added 10 points, including two 3-pointers and two assists.

The Toppers shot 41 percent from the floor and 47 percent from the charity stripe.

Cole Pankau added seven points, and Bryce Hocking had six.

Tyler Rieck and Chad Zirbel each corralled four rebounds.

