The following are the top sports stories of 2016 in the Waterford Post, as told in photos.
Taitum Beck loads her swing in action last fall. The senior cried with teammates after her opponent’s putt rimmed out of the cup, and she knew she made it to state. She shattered several records en route to her first state appearance, where she finished in the top 20. (Mike Ramczyk/SLN)
Mia Grunze earned the coveted area player of the year award. She was also named the Racine County player of the year and was selected to a 12-player national team that played in Puerto Rico. (Mike Ramczyk/SLN)
Jared Krattiger placed third (170) in Division 1 at the state wrestling tourney in February. (Bob Mischka/SLN)
Nolan DeGreef (far right) is greeted by teammates after hitting a sixth-inning grand slam last spring. The Wolverines enjoyed a 14-game win streak and a 19-win season. (Mike Ramczyk/SLN)
In June, James Maney became the first Wolverine to advance to state since 2009.
Waterford Union High School 2012 graduate Nick Wirsching (99) poses with his parents and girlfriend at a UW-Oshkosh game last fall. The Titans won the WIAC championship. Already with a Green Bay Packers tryout under his belt, the long snapper hopes to one day play in the NFL. (Submitted/SLN)
Waterford’s Matt Korman and EJ Mastrocola both earned all-conference spots. Mastrocola earned first team SLN All-Area honors. The Waterford football team enjoyed a 7-3 season and a sixth straight playoff appearance. (Rick Benavides/SLN)
In February, Waterford witnessed history as soccer girls Ella Hunsucker (from left), Andi Wenck and Lexi Ketterhagen signed to play Division 1 college soccer. Wenck will attend Kansas State, and Hunsucker and Ketterhagen will both attend Eastern Illinois. Wide receiver Johnny McCormick (second from right, sitting) and Chris Saltzmann (baseball) also signed to play college sports. McCormick and Saltzman will both play at Minnesota-Duluth. (Rick Benavides/SLN)
