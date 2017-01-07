By Jennifer Eisenbart

Editor

When Stephanie Kusek arrived at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn Monday morning, little did she suspect she was about to make a little bit of history.

Induced shortly after 10 a.m., Kusek gave birth to her second child – daughter Lorelai – at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday.

It was the first baby of the year born at Lakeland.

“They did say there were no babies born yet, but that there were other women in here,” Stephanie said about her arrival Monday morning. The original due date was Jan. 10, but doctors were able to work in an earlier induction date at her request.

Stephanie and Mitchell Kusek live in Burlington, and are celebrating the arrival of their second child. Michael, their son, is two and a half.

Lorelai will have what many consider a triple honor – celebrations of the holiday and New Year’s, and then her birthday.

“I think she’ll like it a lot,” Stephanie said.

The baby was delivered by certified nurse midwife Lisa Lockett.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments