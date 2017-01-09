By Jennifer Eisenbart

Editor

With the exception of Village of Rochester Trustee Mike Weinkauf making the decision to step down, few elections this spring will have challengers.

From 2003-2009, Weinkauf, who lives in the former township area, served on the now-defunct Rochester Town Board. When the unincorporated land was merged into the existing village government, he pulled up a seat on the Rochester Village Board.

There are six candidates for the three open seats on the Village Board this year: incumbents Nick Ahlers and Gary Beck, plus challengers Robert Gerber, Mark Tamblyn, Thomas Beck and Douglas Webb.

Village President Ed Chart will run again for his position, without a challenger.

Village of Waterford

Village President Tom Roanhouse will face a challenge for his position by current Trustee Jim Schneider.

Running for the two trustee positions are incumbents Jerry Filet and Tamara Pollnow, plus challengers Kathleen Nargis and Lance Poltrock.

Village of Union Grove

Village President Mike Aimone will run unopposed to keep the top seat in Union Grove, as will Trustees Alan Jelinek and Christopher Gallagher.

However, there will be a race for the third seat on the board. Incumbent Adam Graf will be challenged by Janice Winget.

Town of Waterford

The two incumbents, Dale Gauerke and Nick Draskodich, filed to run for re-election.

They will be challenged by Bill Unke.

Town Chairman Tom Hincz will run unopposed.

In the town’s sanitary district, one seat is open. Incumbent Jeffrey Santaga is challenged by Ken Hinz.

Area School Boards

The majority of area school board races feature unopposed candidates.

The one major exception is Waterford Graded School District, where there will be a primary. Ryan Ross, Dean Schrader, Mike Mabert and Doug Schwartz are running for the one open spot. The primary will narrow the field down to two positions.

Of the other districts that responded:

Union Grove Elementary District incumbents Diane Skewes and Randall Henderson are running for the two positions.

Kansasville Graded/Dover #1 has incumbent and current School Board Treasurer Darlene Van Swol running for the single open seat.

For Waterford Union High School’s board, Santaga – the incumbent – will be challenged by Schwartz.

In Yorkville, incumbents Jeffrey Gruhn and Sarah Jamison are running unopposed.

The deadline for filing papers to appear on the ballot was Tuesday. Candidates can still register to run as a registered write-in candidate up until the Friday before the election.

Correspondent Dave Fidlin contributed to this report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments