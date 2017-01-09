Ben’jamin’ Wilson-Scherrer, 32, died Jan. 5, 2017, in Beaverton, Ore. He was born Aug. 16, 1984.

He was our son, our brother, and our grandson. Ben was gifted with a big heart, and a personality larger than life. He was a natural-born leader with a strong will. Benny had a ‘green thumb’ and loved his garden. He was at peace in the outdoors, camping and fishing.

He loved the Green Bay Packers and his Siberian Husky, Jasmine.

Survivors include his father, Pat Scherrer; mother, Connie Wilson; sister, Emily Scherrer; brother, Sam Scherrer; grandmother, Nan Wilson; other relatives and friends.

A private memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 4.

‘Benjo-Beaver’ will be forever in our hearts.

Memorials to ‘Homeplate,’ P.O. Box 1413, Beaverton, OR 97075, a non-profit serving homeless youth in Beaverton.

