Amy J. Lamerand Zott, 46, Burlington, died Jan. 7, 2017, at her home, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born June 28, 1970, to David and Shirley (Mueller) Lamerand in Milwaukee. Her early life was spent in Hartland where she graduated from Arrowhead High School. She attended Marquette University for her undergrad and Law School.

On Dec. 31, 1993, she married Jeffrey W. Zott in Hartland. Following their marriage they resided in Hartland, until 1999 when they relocated to Burlington. She was the owner and operator of Zott Law LLC in Burlington. She had previously been part of Konicek, Kaiser, Scholze, Wanasek and Zott Law Firm.

She was a member of St. Charles, and later a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She was very active in the Rotary Club where she was a past president and had been awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Award.

Amy was a very giving person. She loved helping others in her spare time and enjoyed helping with the mock trials at the high schools.

Survivors include her husband; parents, David and Shirley Lamerand, Hartland; children, Benjamin and Catherine Zott, Burlington, brother, Scott (Sherri) Lamerand, Palatine, Ill.; her in-laws; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, David Jr. and Jean Lamerand and John and Catherine Mueller.

Funeral services are Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, with the Rev. Jim Volkert officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, Jan. 13, from 4-8 p.m., at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, 625 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington. Private inurnment will be held Monday, Jan. 16, at St. Mary Cemetery.

Memorials for Amy may be made to the family to aid in the children’s college funds or to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and doctors at Froedtert Moorland Reserve Health Center, especially Dr. Ben George, for all their care and compassion.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

