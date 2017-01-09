Gary Lee Kuhl, 76, Spindale, N.C., died Dec. 18, 2016, at his home. He was born Feb. 12, 1940, in Warren, Ill., to the late Ralph and Eileen Kuhl, Warren.

He retired from The Charlotte Observer. He was a loving husband, dad and grandpa with a great sense of humor who loved going to the mountains and camping.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Lynn Claire Shinske Kuhl, Spindale, formerly Racine; children, Kim (Scott) Crowe, Michelle (Ricky) Conner, Michael (Brenda) Kuhl, K’Trisha (Barry) Arrowood, Lori Anderson, Raquel (Robert) Johnson, all Rutherford County; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronnie (Judy) Kuhl, Roger (Diane) Kuhl, Bill (Barbara) Kuhl, and Jim (Rosa) Kuhl; and his cat Henri.

He was further preceded in death by his brothers, Darrell Kuhl, Spindale, Jack, Jerry and Donnie Kuhl and sister-in-law, Terri Shinske, from Wisconsin.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Hospice of Rutherford County and his great nurses, Emily Randall, Terry Toney, Beth Hutchins, and Jo Williams for providing loving and compassionate care to our daddy and family.

Per his wish, his body was donated to Life Legacy and there will be no service.

You will forever be in our hearts.

