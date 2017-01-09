Patrick D. Arvan, 75, Union Grove, died Jan. 2, 2017, at United Hospital Systems, Kenosha. He was born March 31, 1941, to the late Edward and Isabel (Chave) in Milwaukee. His early life was spent in Milwaukee then Caledonia and he graduated from Horlick High School.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. On July 16, 1966, he married Barbara Budde. Following their marriage they resided in Kenosha then moved to Union Grove in 1977.

Patrick worked as a process engineer for JI Case. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling and spending time in Florida with Barbara. He loved and devoted his life to his family.

Survivors include his wife; children, Jill (Scott) Davidson, Union Grove, Beth (William) Wiggins, Arlington, Va., grandchildren, David and Amy Harmon, Gant Davidson, Graham and Elise Wiggins; his brothers; his twin Peter, Pewaukee, and Timothy, Viola; other relatives and many friends.

He was further preceded in death by aunts, uncles, and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials be made to The American Cancer Society, or the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and aides at Kenosha Hospital for their care and compassion.

A memorial service is Saturday, Jan. 21, at noon at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home, 908 11th Ave., Union Grove, with the Rev. Manda Stack officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Union Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

