Edith “Babe” (Thiele) Williams, 94, died Jan. 5, 2017, in Phoenix, Ariz. She was born in Oak Park, Ill., on May 29, 1922.

She married Glenn Williams in June 1943 in Burlington. Edith relocated to Phoenix in 1987, where she enjoyed playing cards with family, jigsaw puzzles, and volunteering at a local hospital.

Survivors include her children, Glen Williams and Susan Bonner (Dennis Barrett), Burns, Ore., Pauline Blank, Phoenix, and Joan (David) Weber, Waterford; grandchildren, Kristine Long and Nicholas (Sherry) Blank, Phoenix, Robert (Beth) Weber, Matthew (Danielle) Weber, Waterford, and August Williams, Bullhead City, Ariz.; six great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; family and friends.

Private services will be held at a later date. A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

