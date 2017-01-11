The City of Burlington Fire Department was dealing with a roaster fire at Nestle in Burlington.

A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System call went out for additional help around 9:30 a.m., according to the Walworth County Scanner Facebook page. Rochester, Kansasville, Lake Geneva, Twin Lakes, Waterford and Lyons were all involved, though only one MABAS alert had gone out.

At about 9:45 p.m., there was no smoke or flames visible from the plant. We will update the site as more information becomes available.

