The wait is finally over.

The Catholic Central girls basketball team ended its 56-game Metro Classic Conference losing streak on Tuesday, Jan. 3 with a win against Saint Thomas More.

Before last week, the Lady Toppers hadn’t won an MCC game since Feb. 12, 2013, a 47-41 victory over Kenosha St. Joe’s.

It felt so good, they couldn’t wait to do it again. They beat St. Catherine’s on Saturday, Jan. 7, too.

Against St. Cat’s, the Lady Toppers were in control for most of the game, with five three-point shots giving them the lead at halftime.

Sophomore Elizabeth Klein led the way with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals, making what Head Coach Jerod Boyd called some crucial shots down the stretch.

Junior Emily Swanson contributed 10 points and six rebounds, also hitting two free throws with five seconds left to seal the victory.

Senior Bridget Bittmann added 13 points.

“We turned the ball over too much,” conceded Coach Boyd, but the Lady Toppers still came out on top, 48-43.

Back on Jan. 3 against Thomas More, Catholic Central had a dominant first half, leading 28-11.

“We pushed the ball up the floor well and were able to knock down big shots. We had a 20 point lead for the majority of the game,” said the coach.

Thomas More came charging back in the second half, narrowing the lead and making it a close contest.

“Got a little scary when they cut it to nine, but we held on,” said Coach Boyd, adding that Elizabeth Klein played stellar defense.

The Lady Toppers limited Thomas More’s leading scorer to six points and won the game, 47-34.

Meanwhile, Bridget Bittmann totaled 16 points. Elizabeth Klein added nine points, two blocks and two steals, and Emily Swanson finished the night with nine points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Catholic Central will play Racine Lutheran next on Friday, Jan. 13.

They are 2-5 in the Metro Classic Conference, and 6-6 overall.

