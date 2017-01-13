By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School wrestling team finished 5-0 in dual meet competition and won the championship at the Travis Wichlacz Memorial Dual Tournament Jan. 7 at West Bend East High School.

The Wolverines beat Westosha Central 59-13 Jan. 5 in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Waterford on Parents Night.

Waterford wrestled Thursday at Union Grove in a SLC dual meet, and wrestles Saturday in a scramble at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

Waterford beat West Bend West 53-12, Menasha 49-9, Brookfield East 45-16, West Bend East 49-30 and Germantown 48-22 en route to the title at the Wichlacz.

The Wolverines’ Cody Welker (113 pounds), Sam Winski (126), Anthony Christenson (138/145), Tanner Cadman (170), Jared Krattiger (182/195) and EJ Mastrocola (285) each finished 5-0 at West Bend.

Zach Kaminski (132) and Boyd Biggs (220) each went 4-1 and John Nelson (106) and Jordan Danowski (160) each finished 3-2. Lucas Winski (120) went 2-2.

Waterford closed the dual against Central with pins from Ronald Baguisa at 152, Danowski at 160, Cadman at 170 and Krattiger at 182. Mastrocola (285), Welker (113), Sam Winski (126) and Christenson (138) also won against the Falcons.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments