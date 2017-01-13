A Racine County man was killed in the early morning hours Friday after a rollover crash in Raymond where he was ejected from his vehicle.
Thirty-one-year-old Steven Stich was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Department, the county communications center got a call at 2:40 a.m. for a one-car rollover at Highway G and 43rd Street. The person who saw the crash called it in.
When deputies arrived, they found the driver had been thrown from the vehicle. A preliminary investigation showed the vehicle had been traveling at 90 miles an hour and Stich was not wearing his seatbelt.
It is unknown at this time whether alcohol was a factor.
