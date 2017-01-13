Joseph H. Schaefer, 73, Lyons, died Jan. 11, 2017, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. He was born Sept. 21, 1943, in Lyons, to the late Herbert and Eleanor (Scully) Schaefer.

He graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Burlington, in 1962. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, April 13, 1965, to March 30, 1967.

He was a colorful and talented man who owned and operated a well-known tavern and restaurant, Ye Olde Hotel in Lyons, from 1969 to present. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Burlington VFW Post 2823, and Lyons American Legion Post 327. He was extremely proud of his community and public service.

He was the third generation to serve on the Walworth County Board of Supervisors. Joe’s grandfather served 28 years, his dad, 20 years and Joe has served for 43 years being first elected in 1974.

Survivors include his son, Joseph ‘JJ’ (Heather) Schaefer, Burlington; stepchildren, Sherry (James) Vanderwerff, Burlington, Terry (Richard) Beversdorf, Watertown, Donald (Carol) Guzzetta, Burlington, Tony (Kelly) Guzzetta, Burlington; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Schaefer, Lyons; sister, Monica (Quirin) Klink, Hartford; sister-in-law, Madeline Schaefer, Lyons; nieces and nephews.

He was further preceded in death by his brothers, Richard ‘Dick’ and William ‘Bill’ Schaefer.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1540 Mill St., Lyons, with Fr. Jim Volkert officiating. Burial with military honors will follow services at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Lyons. Visitation is 2-8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:45 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 20, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Memorials may be made in Joe’s name to Lakeland Animal Shelter, PO 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121.

Well-wishers can visit www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

