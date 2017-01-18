By Jennifer Eisenbart

A long-time Burlington business is getting a boost in its production.

Ardaugh Group – formerly Foster Forbes – announced officially Monday that it would be taking over production of all bottles for New Glarus Brewing Company, which is famous for its Spotted Cow ale and other craft beers.

The Dublin-based company operates a plant in Burlington with close to 400 employees and a 51-year history under several different names.

Spokespeople from Ardaugh said the contract with New Glarus would help ensure business in the years to come.

“How proud we are to be associated with New Glarus,” said Alex Robertson, of Ardaugh. “Key for us has been the sustainability side of things.

“We’re a local supplier to our local customers,” he added. “We’re about 90 miles away from the brewery. Everything comes together really, really well.”

Deb Carey, the founder of New Glarus Brewing Company, seemed pleased to have the company’s entire production located in the state.

“I am really thrilled,” Carey said. “I don’t think anyone in this room could be any more thrilled than I am to have $6 million of business retained in the state of Wisconsin.”

Previously, the bottles for New Glarus had been made in Virginia.

“I’m a native of the state of Wisconsin and I’m really thrilled to bring the business back to the state,” Carey added. “We are committed to making business prosper.”

Local and state politicians were also at the announcement made at the plant on Monday, including State Sen. Van Wanggaard and State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who spoke after the business leaders did.

“You should really be proud of the fantastic product that you have,” said Vos to Carey. “As someone who’s grown up in Burlington, I’ve driven past this plant more times than I can count. I’ve watched as the name has changed, but the quality and the fantastic people that work here continue to remain.”

City of Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty was equally excited.

“This is huge for Burlington,” Hefty said, “to have this popular New Glarus beer now with Burlington as the sole (bottle) manufacturer.

“I am excited for Ardaugh and their employees,” she added.

The Ardaugh Group facility is a little over a half-million square feet in size, and manufactures glass containers for the beer, beverage, food and spirit market. Two furnaces use 595 tons of raw and recycled material a day, and the plant operates continuously, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days per year.

