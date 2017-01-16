Darlene M. Blawat-Storm, 82, Waterford, died Jan. 13, 2017, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove. She was born June 26, 1934, in Cudahy, to the late Herbert and Violet (Blanchette) Breiling. She lived her entire life in the Waterford area, graduating from Waterford High School.

On Nov. 26, 1952, she married LeRoy Blawat. They made their home in Waterford where they raised their family. He preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 2001. She married Robert Storm on May 3, 2003. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2012.

She was employed with Waterford Veterinary Clinic as a technician. She was a member of St. Peter’s Church, Red Hatters and the Church Senior Group. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, gardening and spending time with her grandkids. She could always be found with a bowl of ice cream in front of her, no matter what time of day it was.

Survivors include her children, Dennis (Laurie) Blawat, Corrie (Dawn) Blawat, Wendy (Bill) Belongia, Brian (Christine) Blawat; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her stepbrother, Herbert Breiling.

She was further preceded in death by two brothers.

The family wants to thank the staff at Oak Ridge Care Center for their wonderful care and compassion.

Services are Friday, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m., at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Waterford. Visitation is at the church on Jan. 20, from 10 a.m., to 12:45 p.m. Burial will be private. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments