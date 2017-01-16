Alan W. Murin, 47, Burlington, died unexpectedly on Jan. 12, 2017, at his home. He was born in Silver Spring, Md., on Feb. 28, 1969, to Bill and Jan (Rexhausen) Murin. He spent his early life in Racine where he graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. He further graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science degree.

On Oct. 2, 1999, in Watertown, he married Laura (Kerr) Murin. Following marriage they made their home in Racine before moving to Burlington in 2000. Alan was a software engineer with Nuance Communications. He was a member of Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, was the webmaster of Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin, was active with Southern Lakes Area Gamers, Haylofters (stage manager), Creative VisuALs and Melrose Pyrotechnics.

He enjoyed playing board and tabletop games, photography, and was involved with the Friends of Faire at Bristol Renaissance Faire. He had been a sailboat racer and a member of the Racine Yacht Club.

Survivors include his wife; daughter, Mikayla Rose Murin; his parents; brother, Scott (Beth) Murin; niece, Charlotte Rose Murin; in-laws, Bill and Kristine Kerr; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Judith Ann (Beyer) Murin and all of his grandparents.

The family has designated Plymouth Congregational UCC for memorial contributions.

Services are Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m., at Plymouth Congregational UCC with the Rev. Bob Wang presiding. Visitation is at the church on Jan. 28, from 11 a.m., to 12:45 p.m. A luncheon will follow the service. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

