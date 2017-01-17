By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

Goaltender Jason Cooke finished with a shutout, Jack Semanski scored a hat trick and the Greendale Ice Force boys high school hockey team routed Milton 10-0 in a non-conference game Jan. 7 at Milwaukee’s Wilson Park.

The Ice Force are a cooperative high school hockey team, and include players from Waterford, Union Grove, Franklin, New Berlin West, New Berlin Eisenhower, Greendale, Oak Creek and St. Francis high schools. Waterford’s Graham Lemke, a forward, and Union Grove’s Alex Goder, who plays at forward and on defense, play for the Ice Force.

The Ice Force plays University School (7-4, 0-2 Classic 8) tonight at Wilson Park and Kenosha (8-5, 1-4 Classic 8) Saturday at the Pleasant Prairie Ice Plex in Classic 8 Conference games.

“We saw Milton earlier in the year at a neutral site in Beloit at our Thanksgiving weekend tourney,” Ice Force coach John Kennedy said. “We won that game 5-2, and I expected a much closer game Saturday.”

Kennedy said Greendale (5-8, 0-3 Classic 8) shuffled lines and personnel in the time since the first game against Milton (4-12). Waterford’s forward Graham Lemke moved from the third to the second line and finished with three assists against Milton – one in each period.

“That night, we were firing on all cylinders, which has not been the case every night,” Kennedy said. “When we all pull in the same direction, good things happen more often. It was good to see them gel and build some confidence in themselves and as a team starting the new year.”

Semanski scored two goals in the first and another in the third period against Milton. Nate McComb scored and Bailey Beierle each scored two goals and Luke Davitz, Dominic Martinetti and Zach Gottfried each scored one goal.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments