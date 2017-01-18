Richard E. Roberts, Racine, 86, Racine, died Jan. 16, 2017, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. He was born in Caledonia, Miss., Feb. 24, 1930, to the late Charles and Mamie (Underwood) Roberts.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War.

On Feb. 16, 1974, he married Donna Ann George. He was employed as a detective with the Racine Police Department until his retirement in 1985. For a number of years he was also employed by Merchants Moving and Storage Co., Modern Woodmen of America Insurance, and he owned-operated the Schliesmann farm with his wife.

He was a member of Masonic Lodge Belle City 18, Scottish Rites, and Tripoli Shrine. Richard’s pastimes included gardening, fishing, and boating. More than anything he devoted and cherished time spent with his family.

Survivors include his loving wife; children, Cathy Lynn (Curt) Dawkins, Linda A. (Jon E.) Schubert, Susan E. Roberts, Richard E. Roberts II; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Bobby Jo (Kay) Roberts; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Cletus (Gloria) George, Ron (Ann) George; special friends, Joe and Lynn Tyson; and Richard’s special ‘daughter,’ Nikki Tyson and her daughter, Evie; his faithful dog, Cutter; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many dear friends.

He was further preceded in death by his brother, Billy B. Roberts; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry N. and Marie M. George; and sister-in-law, Alma Jean Renish.

Funeral services are Jan. 19, at 6 p.m., at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St., Racine. Entombment with full military honors is Friday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m., at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Highway 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the funeral home from 3 p.m., until time of service at 6 p.m. Memorials to the Shriner’s Hospital are suggested.

A special thank you to Dr. Thomas Nikolai, Dr. Randall Schmidt, and to nurses Sandy Douglas and Becky Moenssen for their loving and compassionate care.

Well-wishers can visit www.meredithfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments