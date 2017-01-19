Wolverines dominate competition for seventh consecutive SLC title

By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School Varsity Pom team likes it, and came to smash. And smash they did, and we know they liked the outcome.

The Wolverines might have used the name of two of the songs in their routine as motivation to rout the competition Jan. 7 in the Southern Lakes Conference Cheer & Dance Competition at Badger High School. Waterford won its seventh consecutive SLC Varsity Pom title by a considerable margin over second-place Burlington and the rest of the field.

The Wolverines are winners of eight of the last nine SLC Varsity Pom titles.

Last spring, Waterford won the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches Division 2 state pom title at the WACPC State Dance Championships, marking the Wolverines’ first WACPC state title in six years of competition.

Coach Deanna Schicker said being the best in the state influenced this year’s dance routine.

“I feel like this year, coming off a state title, you have to up your game a little bit,” Schicker said. “We did try to add more difficulty to it. I know the girls were pushed and challenged with this routine.”

“I just know the talent they have. They’re capable.”

Schicker is one of the owners of Foursis Dance Studio in Rochester. Several members of the team dance at Foursis and other area studios.

Waterford danced at the conference meet to a routine set to songs entitled “I Like That,” and “We Came to Smash,” which Schicker said are popular songs for dance routines, but are not necessarily heard in heavy rotation on the local radio station.

Three members of the Wolverines earned All-Conference honors at the meet – Emily Nicolls, Mykenzi Schicker and Gabrielle Bruns.

Deanna Schicker said she impressed on her girls that a number of program alums sat in the crowd for the conference finals.

“It was at break, when the kids weren’t back at school,” Deanna Schicker said. “I told them how much this means to everyone who’s been here from the beginning. It matters to them, and it’s part of our legacy.

“Waterford now has a tradition of excellence. They expect that, as alumni, for teams after that to follow and carry it on.”

The Wolverines have won the SLC title in each of Deanna Schicker’s seasons as head coach. Deanna Schicker is in her seventh season as head coach.

Waterford finished with 258.3 points in the Varsity Pom competition. Burlington finished second (217.5), Badger third (201.5), Westosha Central fourth (199.5) and Union Grove fifth (198.5).

