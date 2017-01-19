Joseph Edward, ‘Joe’ Victor, 77, Minocqua formerly Waterford, died Jan.7, 2017, at home surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer.

He was born in Milwaukee on Aug. 17, 1939, to the late Edmund and Margaret (Dietz) Victor.

On Aug. 31, 1963, he married the love of his life, Barbara Weber. He worked construction, drove truck, and worked for his good friend Alvin Hegemann. In the mid 60s he went to work for Pabst Brewery in Milwaukee and then to Anheuser Busch for a total of 37 years in the business, retiring as a Brewing Superintendent in Ft. Collins, Colo., in 2000.

Upon retiring, Joe and Barb lived in Tucson, Ariz., where he golfed and worked as a ranger on the golf course. They recently moved to Minocqua where he enjoyed fishing, mowing with his John Deere and tinkering in his garage. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him, especially his seven grandchildren who were blessed by his wisdom, humor and love.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years; sons, Gregory (Mary), Jeffrey (Tamara), Michael (Nancy); grandchildren, Joseph (Annalyse), James, Tina, Jacob, Justin, Austin, Hannah; great-granddaughter, Ellanore; brothers and sisters, Margaret (John) Kester, Susan (Tom) Lord, Edmund-Ned (Linda), Adrienne (Larry) Ping, Thomas (Pat); cousins; nieces; nephews; family and friends.

He was further preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Tom Lord, and sister-in-law, Linda Weber.

A celebration of Joe’s life is Saturday, April 8, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford. A memorial gathering and visitation in church is from 9-11 a.m., with Mass starting at 11 a.m. The family would like to thank the hospice nurses of Ministry Home Care for their kindness and care in Joe’s final months. Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

