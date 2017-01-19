By Dana Ehrmann

Sports Correspondent

With injuries and school trips depleting its roster, the girls Catholic Central basketball team was fortunate to have just one game on the docket this past week.

“We needed some time to get healthy,” said Head Coach Jerod Boyd.

The Lady Toppers also got to slow down during practice and focus on specific skills that sometimes fall to the wayside during a busier week.

“It’s nice to get back to the fundamentals every once and a while,” said Coach Boyd.

He added, “We spent the first half of the week going back to basic ball-handling and defensive positioning.”

Still, though, with the aforementioned injuries and school trips, Catholic Central had to cancel their JV game. For their varsity game on Friday, Jan. 13 against Racine Lutheran, they were left with five varsity players and three JV players off the bench.

Three of those five varsity starters played every second of the game.

“We played okay under those circumstances,” said Coach Boyd.

However, the Lady Toppers trailed the entire game. Though at one time they fought back to make the score 33-32, they couldn’t forge a complete comeback against the Lady Crusaders.

The final was Racine Lutheran 58, Catholic Central 44.

Senior Bridget Bittmann led in scoring with 17 points, while also adding five rebounds and two steals.

Sophomore Elizabeth Klein scored 14 points with five rebounds and two steals.

Sophomore Miriam Ward grabbed 11 total rebounds, nine of those offensive.

Coach Boyd anticipates most of his players to return this week for their next game. That matchup will be Thursday, Jan. 19, at home against Brookfield Academy.

The Lady Toppers are 6-7, including 2-6 in the Metro Classic Conference.

