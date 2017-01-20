By Tim Wester

Sports Correspondent

Here we go again.

That was the brief sentiment Union Grove girls basketball coach Rob Domagalski had after his team suffered through another second half scoring slump at Waterford Friday, Jan. 12.

But unlike their three losses where second half slumps did them in, the Broncos regrouped and closed out the Wolverines with a 19-7 run and rolled to a 56-38 victory in Southern Lakes Conference action.

“We’re starting to play with more consistency,” Domagalski said. “We hit a lull in our second-half scoring that reminded me of the lulls we had in our losses, but this time we were able to snap out of it and work the ball around and take good shots.”

After the Wolverines cut it to 37-31, junior guard Brooklyn Bull sank two straight three-pointers to rebuild the lead to 43-31. Bull paced the Broncos with a game-high 25 points, while senior Janelle Shiffler chipped in 15 to lead the offensive attack.

“We remained pretty level-headed after Waterford made a run, and we actually pulled away pretty fast, said Domagalski, whose team has been outscored 85-58 in the second halves of their three losses. “This was a great sign for us because hopefully the losses at the beginning of the year have been a learning tool.”

The Broncos certainly have learned how to start games strong, outscoring Waterford 30-18 in the first half. After that, Waterford made its push, but never drew closer than six.

Union Grove certainly didn’t have a letdown the following night at The Prairie School. The Broncos stormed out to a 32-17 halftime lead and never looked back, en route to a commanding 66-26 victory on Saturday, Jan 14.

Shiffler led the way with 17 points, while Bull added 13 to lead Union Grove to its fifth straight victory.

“We may be hitting our stride now 15 games into the season,” Domalgalski said. “Just like last season, we got rolling and made a late-season run. We are hoping to do the same thing this year.”

The streaking Broncos look to keep things rolling tonight when they travel to Lake Geneva Badger. The Broncos then have a week off before hosting Burlington next Friday.

The Demons knocked off the Grove earlier this season.

“Our next two games are against Badger and Burlington, and it can go well for us or we can drop back to the pack in the Southern Lakes Conference,” Domagalski said. “We are good enough to win, but we know other teams are trying to win as well so we can’t take anyone for granted.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments