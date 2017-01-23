Mary E. Van Beek (Ahler), 88, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Jan. 20, 2017.

She was born Nov. 30, 1928, in Burlington, to the late Herbert and Elisabeth Ahler. Mary graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Burlington, in 1946. Shortly afterward she moved to Milwaukee to attend Miss Brown’s Business School.

She had several jobs before marrying the love of her life Douglas A. Van Beek on Oct. 21, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Burlington. Children soon followed and she dedicated herself to raising children and homemaking. She also filled her days by volunteering at various Catholic churches and schools.

She served as a Boy Scout merit badge counselor and as a volunteer with the Trimborn Farm – Park People and Friends of Boerner. After the children were gone from home, Mary worked for Our Lady of Lourdes Parish as a part-time secretary.

Since Doug’s death in 2011, Mary volunteered at Our Lady of Lourdes, singing in the Resurrection Choir and doing monthly collating.

Survivors include her children, Janice Davie (Bruce), Margaret Krawczyk (Hank), Karen Bushman (Tom), Julie Brown (Mark), Andrew Van Beek (Elizabeth) and Joseph Van Beek (Colette). She was immensely proud of her children and often boasted about her grandchildren, Christopher, Jeremy, Kathleen, Martin, Taylor, Alise, Theodore, Emily, Rachael and Nathan; and her great-grandchildren, Marley, Douglas, Elizabeth, and Peter. Her brother, James, also survives her.

She was further preceded in death by her brothers, Edward and Richard, and sister, Jean.

Relatives and friends are welcome to the visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 3722 S. 58th, Milwaukee, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon. Funeral Liturgy follows. Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home, Milwaukee, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Susan G. Komen or St. Benedict the Moor Parish Meal Program are appreciated.

Well-wishers can visit www.maxsass.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments